LG urges unregistered Yatris to wait for their turn

Significant increase in number of pilgrims this year

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed concern over the growing number of unregistered pilgrims reaching the Yatra base camps and appealed to them to wait for their allotted turn.

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Speaking to reporters, the LG urged all unregistered pilgrims to cooperate with the administration.

"I strongly urge those without prior registration to remain patient and wait for their turn. This cooperation is essential for a smooth and seamless Yatra experience. Please remember daily pilgrim caps at both Chandanwari and Baltal are strictly fixed and cannot be increased. Adhering to these established protocols is vital for everyone's safety and hassle-free pilgrimage," he said.

Sinha said this year's Yatra has witnessed a significant increase in the number of pilgrims compared to previous years. He said the administration, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all concerned departments have made better arrangements than ever before to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

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The LG said that the 100-bed hospital at Chandanwari has been operational for the past two years and continues to provide quality healthcare services, while officials and staff from all departments are working tirelessly to ensure a safe, smooth and successful Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Earlier, Sinha visited Chandanwari and reviewed the ground situation and pilgrim facilities at the camp, to ensure a seamless Yatra.

The LG interacted with the officials, pilgrims, volunteers, langar sevadars and other service providers. He instructed Yatra management teams to examine pilgrim feedback and remain available for round-the-clock support.

"Through seamless whole of government approach, we are leaving no stone unturned to provide excellent food and lodging to the devotees of Lord Shiva. I want every Yatri to have a blissful darshan and a profoundly enriching spiritual experience," he said.

Sinha inspected the Base Hospital at Chandanwari to assess healthcare arrangements for the Yatris. He toured wards, labs, and emergency units, and interacted with patients to check on their well-being and care quality.

The LG appreciated the dedication of doctors, paramedics, and healthcare workers, ensuring quality healthcare services for pilgrims.

He was informed that the adequate stocks of medicines and essential medical equipment are available, and specialist doctors, nursing staff and paramedics have been deployed to provide prompt treatment. "Comprehensive healthcare services are provided daily to all pilgrims, service providers, and support staff, with the OPD averaging 2,500 patient visits per day."

Sinha along with the senior officials also visited the Nunwan base camp and reviewed the management of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He chaired a meeting with the administrative and security officials and discussed key aspects including movement of pilgrims, security measures, accommodation facilities, registration progress, and other logistical requirements essential for hassle-free holy Yatra.

He directed the officials to prioritize the safety, security, and convenience of all pilgrims, while ensuring that every devotee of Baba Barfani is made aware of the importance of valid registration with designated dates to minimize waiting times.

"Maintain close coordination, remain available on the ground, and ensure prompt grievance redressal of pilgrims," the Lieutenant Governor told the officials.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims and assured them that Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all yatra management departments are working tirelessly to ensure a safe, smooth, and hassle-free spiritual journey.

He directed the officers to adopt a pilgrim-centric approach and ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience. He specifically instructed that in cases where members of the same family arrive together but one member is unable to obtain registration while the others have valid permits, every possible assistance should be extended to facilitate the family's pilgrimage together in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed serious concern over reports of certain travel agents facilitating fake registrations, resulting in pilgrims arriving at the Yatra without proper verification. He directed the Police and concerned authorities to identify such travel agents and take strict legal action against those found involved in fraudulent registration practices.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic J&K; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department and Nodal Officer for Pahalgam Axis; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Anantnag; Anoo Malhotra, DG Rural Sanitation J&K, and senior officers of Shrine Board, civil administration, police and security forces.