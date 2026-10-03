LG urges people to follow Gandhi’s ideals in daily lives

‘Gandhian philosophy offers important lessons for contemporary society’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi remained relevant for India and Jammu and Kashmir and urged people to follow his ideals in their daily lives.

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The LG in his address at SKICC here on Gandhi Jayanti said that October 2 is not merely a date on the calendar but an occasion for citizens to reflect on Gandhi's life, his approach to resisting injustice, his emphasis on self-reliance and his commitment to living with dignity.

Sinha said Mahatma Gandhi had left behind a valuable legacy whose philosophy continued to offer important lessons for contemporary society and the world.

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The LG highlighted Gandhi's understanding of education, saying he viewed learning as a journey through which an individual could understand the depth and purpose of life. Gandhi, he said, had recognised truth as an essential part of that journey.

Recalling Gandhi's role in India's freedom struggle, particularly the Quit India Movement of 1942, Sinha said his call of "Quit India" mobilised people across the country, including children, youth, women and the elderly.

Sinha stressed that technological progress must remain inclusive and guided by human judgment.

"Technology is only our tool, and the decision to take action should be in the hands of humans," he said, emphasising that machines should not replace human judgment.

He said technology had connected people more than ever before but could also contribute to isolation, while the enormous volume of information available today had made distinguishing truth from falsehood increasingly difficult.

"We have information of the ocean, but to find the truth is more difficult than before," he said.

The LG cautioned that false messages could travel across the world within seconds, while communicating the truth could take much longer.

He said Gandhi had understood the relationship between truth and falsehood. He said Gandhi never claimed to possess the truth, adding that truth should not be imposed as a claim upon others.

"Truth is a great practice," he said, describing it as the habit of investigating, listening and understanding before responding.

Sinha said these principles were particularly important for young people and urged students to use mobile phones, technology and artificial intelligence responsibly and ethically.

He also underlined Gandhi's message of social unity, saying India's diversity had historically been one of its strengths. Different customs, traditions and ways of worship, he said, could coexist while people continued to move forward together as one society.

Recalling Gandhi's emphasis on the weakest person, the LG said decisions should take into account the experiences and interests of those living at the margins.

He said justice for weaker sections, respect for differing opinions and small acts of social responsibility could strengthen social unity.

Sinha highlighted Gandhi's faith in India, referring to his writings about the country and his belief that India had the capacity to provide opportunities for people with great ambitions.

On self-reliance, the LG said Gandhi's vision was not confined to large industries but also encompassed villages, local producers, workers, small industries and farmers.

He said strengthening local production and connecting local producers with international markets could contribute to a self-reliant India, while the government had a responsibility to create such opportunities.

Referring to Gandhi's idea of trusteeship and public responsibility, Sinha said the Mahatma placed duties alongside rights and encouraged individuals to fulfil their responsibilities towards society.

He stressed the importance of developing character among children and young people, saying character remained one of the most enduring foundations of society.

Quoting Gandhi's message of self-reflection, Sinha urged people to look within themselves instead of constantly questioning the actions of others.

He asked people to reflect on whether they were speaking the truth or spreading rumours, communicating meaningfully or merely speaking, and working hard or avoiding responsibility.

Addressing young students, LG said they had access to opportunities and technological tools that earlier generations could not have imagined, including smartphones, artificial intelligence and vast amounts of information.

He urged them to use these tools with respect, ethics and responsibility so that technology could serve humanity, society, Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

On the vision of a developed India by 2047, Sinha said the country's progress should not be measured merely by the number of tall buildings or the size of its economy.

He said development should also be judged by how many poor and marginalised people were brought forward and how many opportunities were created for them.