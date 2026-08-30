LG urges corporates to support athletes at early stage

*Attends National Sports Day function, pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today urged corporate houses to support athletes at the stage of talent recognition, rather than only after they win medals.

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Speaking at a function in SKICC here, Sinha emphasized the collective responsibility of society, coaches, support staff, and parents in shaping champions.

The LG said that there are no shortcuts in sports but only hard work.

"Sport is life's most honest teacher. The playing field never lies; rather, it tells you precisely where you stand today and what you must do to become better tomorrow. There are no shortcuts in sports. Even on the hockey turf, there is no place for excuses. There is only hard work, opportunity, and a test of your character," he said.

Sinha said that the sports cultivate the fundamental strength of nation-building that society needs. "Sports produce young people who know how to fall and then rise again to hoist the flag of victory. Sports nurture the spirit and sentiment that teach us to believe in shared triumph," he added.

The LG said that sports give wings to dreams and expressed confidence in the young athletes of Jammu Kashmir, noting that they represent the bright future of India.

He said that he envisions a future where academies in small towns nurture talent, and where farmers' daughters receive the same scientific training as athletes in Centres of Excellence in big cities.

Sinha underlined the importance of sports science, management, and technical expertise in universities and institutions, which would produce trainers, physiotherapists, and managers for the future.

The LG hoped that J&K would not only participate in international sporting events but also host them, showcasing its talent to the world.

"It is a resolve filled with infinite possibilities. Our achievements in sports over the past six years prove that if young people are prepared for sports with dedication, the region will create an entire era of champions," he said.

Sinha outlined three duties for youth, calling them to lead by example, compete with dignity, accept defeat gracefully, and inspire future generations. He asked the youth to use the unity of sports to transcend differences of language and faith.

The LG called upon youth to give Back to Society by guiding and mentoring the next generation, repaying the community that supports every athlete.

He commended the youth for their participation in the Drug-Free Campaign, setting an example for the nation. He reiterated that development is not measured by GDP alone but by the health, energy, and confidence of citizens.

"A healthy India is a fearless India. A sporting India is a confident India. And a confident India is an invincible India," he said.

Sinha paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the wizard of hockey, on the occasion of National Sports Day. He described him as one of India's deepest and most enduring symbols, whose brilliance compelled the world to pause and acknowledge India's immense sporting talent.

"Major Dhyan Chand, the wizard of hockey, gave the entire world one message to find your goal. That must be our message today as well. Whatever field we stand in, whether it is the field of sports, science, or public service we must identify our goal, move towards it, and achieve it together," he said.

On the occasion, the LG administered the National Sports Day pledge and felicitated the top-performing sportspersons of the 69th National School Games.

MoUs were also exchanged between the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, and Abhinav Bindra Foundation, Dani Sports Foundation and Common Services Centres, for promotion of sports in J&K.