LG Sinha Visits Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram In Anantnag, Lays Foundation Stone For Heritage Initiatives

ANANTNAG, Aug 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram in Anantnag, where he laid the foundation stone for a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening heritage, cultural preservation and the promotion of timeless spiritual values.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the importance of preserving the region’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage and appreciated the efforts being undertaken to promote the values of service, unity, compassion and harmony.

The visit to the ashram marked an important occasion for reaffirming the significance of Jammu and Kashmir’s diverse cultural traditions and its long-standing ethos of peaceful coexistence.

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Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that the timeless teachings associated with Sanatana traditions continue to offer valuable guidance for building a society based on compassion, mutual respect and service to humanity.

He emphasised that preservation of heritage is not merely about protecting physical structures and historical sites, but also about safeguarding the values, traditions and cultural consciousness passed down through generations.

The foundation stone laid during the visit is expected to provide further impetus to initiatives dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the area’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor also underlined the importance of collective efforts by communities, institutions and civil society organisations in preserving Jammu and Kashmir’s unique cultural identity while strengthening the bonds of unity and social harmony.

“May the timeless values of service, unity and Sanatana traditions continue to guide our path towards harmony and compassion,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The visit also reflected the administration’s emphasis on promoting Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage and creating greater awareness about the region’s rich spiritual and historical legacy.

The function was attended by members of the ashram, religious and social representatives, officials and local residents.

The Lieutenant Governor’s visit concluded with renewed emphasis on preserving the region’s heritage and ensuring that its enduring traditions of peace, service, compassion and unity continue to inspire future generations.(KNC)