LG Sinha Visits Family Of Slain DySP Humayun Bhat, Assures Them Of All Help

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the residence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district last week and assured the family members of all assistance.

Besides Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and a soldier were killed by the terrorists last Wednesday. The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered the sixth day on Monday with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants.

”Visited Humhama, Budgam, today to meet the family of braveheart martyr DySP Humayun Bhat and expressed my condolences. Assured the family of all assistance and support from the UT administration. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family,” Sinha posted in his official handle on X.

The L-G spent some time with the bereaved family, including the slain officer’s father Ghulam Hassan Bhat, retired IGP. Addressing a function here late on Sunday evening, the Lieutenant Governor said every drop of the martyrs’ blood will be avenged and the terrorist handlers will have to pay a heavy price. ”We have complete faith in our soldiers… The entire nation stands in solidarity with the jawans,” Sinha said.

He claimed that the attack on security forces in Anantnag was a result of the frustration among the terrorist ranks due to the successful conduct of the G20 Summit and the crackdown on conflict profiteers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G said the time had come to end terrorism and the ecosystem that has suppressed the common man in Jammu and Kashmir.