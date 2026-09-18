LG Sinha Urges Newly Appointed Police Officers To Uphold Integrity, Duty

Srinagar, Sept 18: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged newly appointed police officers to uphold integrity, courage and a strong sense of duty, saying the respect commanded by the police uniform rests on the honesty and conduct of those who wear it.

Sinha made the remarks while handing over appointment letters to 29 newly selected officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service, describing their induction as an important step towards strengthening merit-based governance and the union Territory's security apparatus.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the appointment letters were not mere documents but carried the extraordinary weight of trust reposed by citizens of Jammu Kashmir. He described the appointment letter as invitations to serve, pledges to safeguard the dignity, security, and future of the people, and symbols of responsibility entrusted to the officers.

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Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the Lieutenant Governor lauded their perseverance in overcoming an intense and transparent selection process conducted by the Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

He commended the Commission for upholding fairness, impartiality, and credibility and establishing a new legacy of employment through merit since 2019. He recalled how, for the first time, even children of ordinary families such as vegetable vendors, labourers, were able to secure government jobs purely on the basis of talent and hard work.

The Lieutenant Governor reminded the newly appointed officers that their journey had only begun. Their mission, he said, was not personal success but service to the people, protection of citizens, and upholding the rule of law. He underlined the evolving nature of challenges, including terrorism, radicalisation, and new methods of terror financing through cryptocurrency and money laundering. He urged the officers to act as sentinels of both Jammu Kashmir and the nation.

"After your training, when you wear the khaki uniform, you will stand as a protective shield between the terrorist forces and organisations across the border and the ordinary citizens of Jammu Kashmir. You will be the guardians of the dreams of every citizen, and this is no small responsibility. I believe that protecting every citizen is one of the greatest responsibilities that any democracy can entrust to its officers. My expectation of you is that you will ensure a fear-free environment for every citizen," he said.

Highlighting the ethos of the Jammu Kashmir Police, the Lieutenant Governor praised the devotion, sacrifice, and courage of senior officers who have safeguarded peace and harmony over decades. He urged the newly appointed officers to combine authority with compassion, uphold communal harmony, and protect the rights of the most vulnerable. Reiterating the guiding principle- "Do not harass the innocent; do not spare the guilty"- he called upon them to wear the khaki uniform with pride, but keep their conscience closer to their hearts.

"You will possess authority, and you must combine that authority with the values of compassion so that human sensitivity remains an essential part of all your actions. You must resolve that, regardless of how difficult circumstances may become, you will choose integrity and duty. Always remember that the respect commanded by the uniform depends on the honesty, courage and conduct of the officers who wear it," he said. " Move forward with honesty, courage and humility. Along with your appointment letters, I have today entrusted you with the hopes, dreams and faith of the people. I expect you to honour this responsibility with unwavering resolve and to use your authority in the cause of justice," he added.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, and senior officials of Police and Civil administration attended the ceremony. (AGENCIES)