LG Sinha To Chair High-Level Security Review Meet In Srinagar Today

SRINAGAR, Jul 23: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a high-level meeting to review security situation and Amarnath Yatra at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar today, sources said.

Sources said that the meeting will begin at 11:00 am today.

The meeting comes a day after a policeman was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk area on Wednesday afternoon.

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Sources said heads of all intelligence and security agencies will attend the meeting. “Sinha will be briefed about the situation and Amarnath Yatra following the terror attack,” they said.

Amarnath Yatra remains suspended in view of the inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir.

Head constable Ashiq Hussain was killed by terrorists after being shot at a point blank range in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk area yesterday afternoon. (KNO)