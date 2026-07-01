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Home / Latest News / LG Sinha Thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari On Completion Of Ramsoo Viaduct, AT-03 Tunnel On NH-44

LG Sinha Thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari On Completion Of Ramsoo Viaduct, AT-03 Tunnel On NH-44

JAMMU, Jul 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari for completion of 810m long Viaduct near Ramsoo in Ramban district and 3.5-km AT-03...

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Daily Excelsior
06:01 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari for completion of 810m long Viaduct near Ramsoo in Ramban district and 3.5-km AT-03 Tunnel connecting Digdole to Panthyal on National Highway-44.

“Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari Ji for transforming J&K’s highways and road connectivity. The completion of 810m long Viaduct near Ramsoo in Ramban district and 3.5-km AT-03 Tunnel connecting Digdole to Panthyal on NH-44 is yet another monumental feat.

These key infrastructures secure smooth and all-weather movement for locals, tourists, freight and security forces, while ensuring a safer and seamless journey for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, bypassing landslide-prone stretches,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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The landmark road infrastructures are scheduled to open for traffic on 3rd July, 2026.

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