LG Sinha Thanks PM Modi, Mandaviya For Approving First National Centre For Excellence In J&K

Srinagar, Jun 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for approving the first National Centre for Excellence in the Union Territory.

"I am grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji & Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI Dr. @mansukhmandviya Ji for approval of J&K's first National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at Awantipora, Pulwama, which will serve as a premier national centre for High Altitude Sports and various athletic competitions besides Skilling thousands of youths in various sports," Sinha said in a post on X.

The LG said the facilities at NCOE campus will include athletics tracks, indoor courts, football turf, hockey turfs, kabaddi and kho-kho courts, shooting range, swimming pool, taekwondo hall, integrated strength and conditioning and rehab complex, hostels, sports science centre, and sports medicine centre.

Sinha said this state-of-the-art Centre will bring world-class infrastructure and elite coaching right to the Union Territory, training the next generation of Olympic and international champions.