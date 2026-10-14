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Home / Latest News / LG Sinha Says Critical To Protect Himalayas, Calls For Sustainable Mountain Development

LG Sinha Says Critical To Protect Himalayas, Calls For Sustainable Mountain Development

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for preserving the ecological balance in the Himalayas, as the region was not only a source for rivers but also a protector of biodiversity and a vital...

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Daily Excelsior
07:13 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for preserving the ecological balance in the Himalayas, as the region was not only a source for rivers but also a protector of biodiversity and a vital regulator of climate.

"Any disturbance to the Himalayan ecological balance would have far-reaching consequences," Sinha said in his message to the valedictory session of the 13th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar.

He underscored the critical importance of protecting the Himalayan ecosystem and called for a science-based and people-centric approach to sustainable mountain development.

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