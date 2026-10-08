LG Sinha Salutes IAF’s Courage, Dedication; Extends Greetings To Air Warriors On Air Force Day

Srinagar, Oct 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday extended his heartfelt greetings to the personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and their families on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, lauding the force for its unwavering commitment, courage and exceptional service to the nation.

In a message shared on social media, the Lieutenant Governor praised the Air Warriors for their role in protecting the country’s airspace and responding effectively to challenges in times of both peace and crisis.

“On Air Force Day, greetings to all IAF personnel and their families. IAF epitomises valour, dedication and excellence. From safeguarding our skies to humanitarian assistance, our Air Warriors always rise to every challenge with courage. Nation is proud of their glorious legacy,” LG Sinha said.

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The Lieutenant Governor also acknowledged the distinguished legacy of the Indian Air Force and its contribution to the nation’s security, disaster response and humanitarian assistance operations.