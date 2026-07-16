LG Reviews Situation After Amarnath Yatra Bus Catches Fire In Ramban

Srinagar, July 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation after a Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrim bus from Rajasthan caught fire at Karol in Ramban due to tyre burst while returning from the holy cave.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke with the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Shri Mohammad Alyas Khan and senior officials, and directed them to provide immediate assistance to the affected Yatris.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

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"I have reviewed the situation with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, after a Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrim bus from Rajasthan returning after Darshan caught fire at Karol due to a tyre burst. By Lord Shiva's grace, all pilgrims are safe. I have directed the Ramban district administration to provide immediate assistance to the Yatris and arrange for their safe travel back to Rajasthan."