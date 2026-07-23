LG Sinha Reviews Security, Amarnath Yatra Preparedness In Srinagar; Orders Maximum Safety For Pilgrims

SRINAGAR, July 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar to assess the prevailing security situation and review the arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, with a special focus on pilgrims’ safety amid recent heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other key security agencies attended the meeting, where the overall security scenario and preparedness for the annual pilgrimage were discussed in detail.

The Lieutenant Governor also conducted a comprehensive review of logistics, emergency response mechanisms and safety measures put in place for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in view of the prevailing weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir.

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During the meeting, LG Manoj Sinha directed all security forces and civil departments to maintain close coordination and ensure that every possible measure is taken to safeguard the lives, well-being and convenience of the pilgrims undertaking the sacred pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that all concerned agencies must remain alert, strengthen inter-departmental coordination and ensure prompt response to any weather-related or security challenges during the Yatra.

Sharing details of the meeting, LG Manoj Sinha said that the security review focused on strengthening the overall arrangements for the pilgrimage while ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficient management despite the recent spell of inclement weather across the Union Territory.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing a secure, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for all devotees visiting the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine. (KNC)