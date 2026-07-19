LG Sinha Reviews Rain Havoc In Rajouri, Poonch; Orders Swift Relief, Rescue And Immediate Assistance To Affected Families

Srinagar, July 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the flood and rain-related situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts following incessant rainfall and flash floods, directing authorities to ensure immediate relief, rescue and assistance to all affected families.

According to a statement, the Lieutenant Governor held discussions with senior officials to assess the prevailing situation and monitor the ongoing response in the affected areas.

LG Sinha said rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by teams from the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, SDRF and local volunteers, particularly in Rajouri district, where heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage.

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He said all affected families have been shifted to safer locations, while every concerned department has been placed on high alert to expedite rescue operations, relief distribution and restoration of essential services.

Appealing to the public, the Lieutenant Governor urged residents to remain calm, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas and strictly follow official advisories and updates issued by the administration.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Rajouri and the Haveli and Surankote areas of Poonch district, LG Sinha conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He further said that heavy rains have caused damage to several residential houses across Rajouri and Poonch, adding that he has directed the district administrations to provide immediate financial and humanitarian assistance to all affected families while ensuring emergency response teams remain fully equipped and ready to tackle any further contingency. (KNC)