LG Sinha Reviews Condition Of Injured Amarnath Pilgrims, Directs Best Medical Care

Srinagar, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday spoke with the Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, and senior health officials to review the condition of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims who were injured in the road accident at Ganiwan in Ganderbal district earlier in the day.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, 39 pilgrims, who were returning after paying obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine of Baba Barfani, sustained injuries in the unfortunate accident and are presently undergoing treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

The Lieutenant Governor directed the health authorities to ensure that all injured pilgrims receive the best possible medical care, timely treatment and every necessary assistance. He also instructed officials to closely monitor the condition of the injured and extend all required support to them and their families.

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Expressing concern over the incident, Manoj Sinha prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured devotees.

“Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. Thirty-nine pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS. I have directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care. I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The administration is continuously monitoring the situation, while health officials have been directed to provide comprehensive medical treatment to ensure the early recovery of the injured pilgrims. LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Condition of Injured Amarnath Pilgrims, Directs Best Medical Care

39 Devotees Injured in Ganderbal Road Accident Undergoing Treatment at SKIMS; LG Prays for Speedy Recovery

Srinagar, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday spoke with the Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, and senior health officials to review the condition of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims who were injured in the road accident at Ganiwan in Ganderbal district earlier in the day.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, 39 pilgrims, who were returning after paying obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine of Baba Barfani, sustained injuries in the unfortunate accident and are presently undergoing treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

The Lieutenant Governor directed the health authorities to ensure that all injured pilgrims receive the best possible medical care, timely treatment and every necessary assistance. He also instructed officials to closely monitor the condition of the injured and extend all required support to them and their families.

Expressing concern over the incident, Manoj Sinha prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured devotees.

“Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. Thirty-nine pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS. I have directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care. I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The administration is continuously monitoring the situation, while health officials have been directed to provide comprehensive medical treatment to ensure the early recovery of the injured pilgrims.(KNC)