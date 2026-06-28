LG Sinha Reviews Baltal Yatra Preparations, Directs Departments To Ensure Safe, Hassle-Free Pilgrimage

Srinagar, Jun 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra during a visit to the Baltal base camp and directed all stakeholder departments to ensure that every required facility is in place for the smooth and safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said he chaired a review meeting at the Baltal base camp along with senior officials, where infrastructure, security measures and overall arrangements were comprehensively assessed to ensure complete preparedness.

Sinha said he has instructed all stakeholder departments to ensure that all essential amenities are available and that devotees of Lord Shiva are welcomed into a safe, comfortable and well-organised environment.

Advertisement

He said his priority is to ensure that every pilgrim undertakes the spiritual journey without inconvenience and returns with a truly enriching and fulfilling experience.

Describing the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra as a sacred occasion of faith and shared joy, the Lieutenant Governor said the arrangements should reflect that spirit by ensuring proper care, safety and hospitality for all Teerth Yatris.

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28 this year. (JKNS)