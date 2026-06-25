LG Sinha Reviews Arrangements Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

SRINAGAR, June 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said all arrangements for the upcoming annual Amaranth yatra are in place and that the people of the valley are ready to welcome the pilgrims from across the country.

"Jammu and Kashmir administration, security forces, the Government of India and the state government have, in coordination, made arrangements for a safe and comfortable yatra for the devotees from across the country," Sinha told reporters in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The L-G reviewed the arrangements for the yatra at a meeting and expressed satisfaction.

"Today, there was a meeting which was attended by officers of various departments and security agencies. I am satisfied that all the arrangements are good. I want to tell the devotees from across the country that the locals are fully ready to welcome them," Sinha said.

The 57-day yatra will begin on July 3 from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. It will culminate on August 28.