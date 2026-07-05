Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha Takes Stock Of Arrangements At Nunwan Base Camp

SRINAGAR, July 5: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam in Anantnag district to review the arrangements the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The LG said there is heavy rush of pilgrims this year and the Jammu and Kashmir administration and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board have made adequate arrangements for the pilgrims.

"Today, I visited the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to review the management of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra with senior officials. The discussions focused on key aspects including movement of pilgrims, security measures, accommodation facilities, registration progress, and other logistical requirements essential for hassle-free holy Yatra," Sinha said in a post on X.

Sinha asked officials to ensure pilgrims are made aware of the significance of valid registration.

"I directed officials to prioritise the safety, security, and convenience of all pilgrims, while ensuring that every devotee of Baba Barfani is made aware of the importance of valid registration with designated dates to minimize waiting times," he said.

The LG urged the unregistered pilgrims to be patient and wait for their turn to undertake the pilgrimage.

"During the visit, I interacted with pilgrims and assured them that Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all yatra management departments are working tirelessly to ensure a safe, smooth, and hassle-free spiritual journey," he added.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3880 metre high cable shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on July 3 and will culminate on August 28 to coincide with Raksha Bandhan.