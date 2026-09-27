SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled "NEP-2020: A Peek into Ancient Indian Education", authored by Prof. (Dr.) Raj Shree Dhar, today.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the author and the entire team of Triloki Raj Foundation and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

The Book is a part of Triloki Raj Foundation's knowledge initiatives aimed at promoting Indian Knowledge Systems. It examines the rich educational heritage of ancient India and explores its relevance to the transformative vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including holistic education, multidisciplinary learning, experiential learning, critical thinking, value-based education, research and innovation, and the integration of diverse streams of knowledge.

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Among those present on the occasion were Dr. Manorama Bakshi, Founder & Director, Triloki Raj Foundation; Er. Patanjali Dhar, Co-Founder & Director, Triloki Raj Foundation; Dr. Rajendra Dhar, Professor and Head, Department of General Medicine, NIMS, Jaipur, and Ashok Dhar, Clinical Pathologist.