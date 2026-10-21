LG Sinha Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Personnel On Police Commemoration Day

The valour of our martyrs inspires us to strengthen peace, unity, and security: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid solemn tribute to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. Remembering the courage, dedication and patriotism of the brave martyrs, the Lieutenant Governor said that their service and sacrifice remain an enduring source of inspiration for Jammu Kashmir and the nation.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to all police martyrs and conveyed deep respect and sympathy to their families. The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the families of the brave personnel. He also emphasized that while no recognition can compensate for the loss suffered by families, it is the responsibility of the nation to honour their sacrifice through meaningful support and care.

“I have always said that no honour or assistance can compensate a family for the pain of losing a loved one. Yet, it is the nation’s duty to honour their sacrifice not merely in words, but also through its conduct and responsibilities. I assure the entire Jammu Kashmir Police family that every possible effort will continue to be made to ensure a dignified life, welfare, and necessary support for the families of the martyrs,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor acknowledged the contributions of the Jammu Kashmir Police force, describing its history as one marked by courage, discipline and an unwavering commitment to duty. He noted that from maintaining law and order and combating terrorism to assisting citizens during emergencies and natural disasters, the Jammu Kashmir Police force has rendered distinguished service under challenging circumstances.

“Thousands of personnel of the Jammu Kashmir Police force have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism. I believe Jammu Kashmir Police's courage is not confined to the borders of the Union Territory but it is a source of inspiration for the entire police system of the country. The nation will never forget the contribution of immortal martyrs, who dedicated everything to the honour, dignity and glory of the Tricolour,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that the police uniform symbolises service, responsibility and sacrifice. He stated that the true measure of policing lies in ensuring public safety, delivering justice to citizens and standing by society in times of need and crisis.

“In the 79 years since Independence, India has faced numerous challenges. The Jammu Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Armed Police Forces have protected the nation’s security and integrity in difficult circumstances. Today, India is moving resolutely towards its goal of becoming a developed nation. In this journey, peace, stability, and progress in Jammu Kashmir are of special importance, and the major responsibility of ensuring them rests on the shoulders of the Police, army and CAPFs,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to strengthening peace and progress in Jammu Kashmir and called upon citizens to uphold unity, communal harmony and mutual trust, while remaining vigilant against forces seeking to disrupt peace and stability.

“Our goal is to identify and root out terrorism and every element associated with it in Jammu Kashmir. Today, we must resolve that we will not rest until this land is freed from separatist and terrorist elements. I warn those elements within Jammu Kashmir who support terrorism that your days are over. Even if you attempt to hide in Pataal, we will find you and ensure that you are punished under the law,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed the need for continued efforts to protect women, children and vulnerable sections of society, strengthen measures against drug trafficking and firmly combat narco-terrorism and its support networks.

“The prevention of crimes against women and children, the protection of vulnerable sections and ensuring timely justice for victims must be among our highest priorities. It is necessary to continuously review the systems for monitoring and controlling such crimes and to make them more effective. Similarly, the commitment to a drug-free Jammu Kashmir must be our collective resolve.

I commend all the officers and personnel of the Jammu Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Armed Police Forces for their spirit of service, courage, and sense of duty. I wish success in every one of their missions, safety in their lives and a bright future for them,” the Lieutenant Governor said.