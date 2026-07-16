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Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

LG Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu, Jul 16: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district and prayed for peace, health and prosperity for all. Sinha visited the revered cave shrine atop...

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Daily Excelsior
11:56 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jul 16: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district and prayed for peace, health and prosperity for all.

Sinha visited the revered cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills and offered prayers, an official statement said.

The lieutenant governor is currently on a visit to the Jammu region.

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On Wednesday, Sinha visited the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu and reviewed the facilities and services put in place for pilgrims participating in the Amarnath Yatra.

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