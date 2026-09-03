LG Sinha Meets Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri In New Delhi, Discusses J&K Development Issues

New Delhi, Sept 3: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, at his office in New Delhi.

The meeting is seen as part of the ongoing engagement between the Union Territory administration and the Central Government aimed at strengthening coordination on development and governance-related matters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared details of the meeting on social media, expressing pleasure over the interaction with the Lieutenant Governor.

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“Very happy to receive the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Sh. Manoj Sinha Ji, in my office today. It was a pleasure to interact with him,” Puri said in a post.

While no official statement was issued regarding the specific agenda of the meeting, sources said the interaction provided an opportunity for discussions on issues concerning the Union Territory, including development initiatives, infrastructure expansion and public welfare measures.

The meeting assumes significance as Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness major infrastructure and development projects being implemented with support from the Centre. Coordination between the UT administration and various Union Ministries remains crucial for the timely execution of these initiatives.

Officials said such high-level interactions help strengthen cooperation between the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration and facilitate discussions on policies and programmes aimed at accelerating socio-economic development across the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor has been actively engaging with senior Union Ministers and officials in New Delhi on matters related to governance, investment, infrastructure development and public service delivery in Jammu and Kashmir.(KNC)