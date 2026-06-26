LG Sinha Joins Muharram Procession In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jun 26: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday joined the Muharram procession of Shia mourners on Ashura, which was taken out through the traditional route in the interior areas of the summer capital here, officials said.

The LG distributed refreshments among the mourners after joining the procession in the Zadibal area here on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

The officials said Sinha paid his respects by offering a 'chadar' to the symbolic 'Zuljanah' and also interacted with the mourners and assessed the arrangements for the procession.

The officials said Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, and other senior police and civil administration officers were present on the occasion.

After paying tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions, the LG said their supreme sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion remains an eternal guide for building a society rooted in equality and harmony.

"Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the timeless message of selfless service and compassion for the underprivileged. Society must draw inspiration from his noble life and virtues, walking the righteous path of truth, justice, and humanity," the LG said.