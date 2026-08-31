LG Sinha Gives Addl Charge Of DG Prosecution J&K To Sunita Kargotra

JAMMU, Aug 31 : The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has assigned the additional charge of Director General of Prosecution, J&K to Sunita Kargotra, Director Prosecution, Jammu, with immediate effect.

According to Government Order No. 444-Home of 2026, dated August 31, 2026, issued by the Home Department, Sunita Kargotra shall hold the charge of Director General of Prosecution, J&K, till further orders, in addition to her existing duties.

The order states that she will take over the additional charge, relieving Shri Deepak Kumar, IPS (AGMUT-1993), Director General of Police, Prisons, from the additional charge of Director General of Prosecution, J&K.

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The order has been issued by the Home Department in reference to the implementation of Section 20 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Order reads, "Ms. Sunita Kargotra, Director Prosecution, Jammu shall hold the charge of the post of Director General of Prosecution, J&K till further orders, in addition to her own duties, relieving Shri Deepak Kumar IPS (AGMUT-1993), Director General of Police, Prisons from the additional charge of Director General of Prosecution, J&K."