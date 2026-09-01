LG Sinha felicitates J&K Bank for support to Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated J&K Bank for its support in the successful conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2026 at a post-Yatra felicitation event held at Lok Bhawan Auditorium here.

J&K Bank MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee received the recognition on behalf of the bank.

Advertisement

Chatterjee thanked the Lieutenant Governor and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, dedicating the recognition to the bank's staff for their commitment and efforts during the pilgrimage.

He said J&K Bank, as the premier financial institution of Jammu and Kashmir, remained committed to facilitating pilgrim registration through its designated branches across the country and providing convenient and uninterrupted banking services during the Yatra.