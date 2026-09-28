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Home / Latest News / LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Kupwara Accident

LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Kupwara Accident

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kupwara. In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in...

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Daily Excelsior
12:34 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kupwara.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kupwara. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the District Administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured."

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