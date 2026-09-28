LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Kupwara Accident

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kupwara.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kupwara. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the District Administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured."