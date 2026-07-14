LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Death Of Senior NC Leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of former minister and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s uncle, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, who breathed his last after a prolonged illness.

Kamal, a veteran National Conference (NC) leader and brother of three-time J-K former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here. He was 83.

Kamal was also the NC's Additional General Secretary.