LG Sinha Condoles Demise Of Lok Bhavan Staffer Uttam Singh; Two-Minute Silence Observed

Srinagar, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with the officers and staff of Lok Bhavan, on Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of Shri Uttam Singh, a casual labourer with the Urban Forestry Department, Jammu, who had been deputed at Lok Bhavan.

The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them during this difficult time. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength and courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

As a mark of respect, the officers and staff of Lok Bhavan also observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased and paid homage to his dedicated service.

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The solemn gathering reflected the administration’s condolences and support for the bereaved family during their hour of grief. (KNC)