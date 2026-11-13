LG Sinha Condemns Cowardly Attack, Grieves Loss Of Two J&K Police Personnel In Kishtwar

Srinagar, Nov 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of two brave personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar, who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Kishtwar.

In a post on X, the LG said, "I am deeply grieved by the tragic loss of the brave personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar, who laid down their lives in line of duty at Kishtwar. I strongly condemn the cowardly attack."

"Their courage, unwavering dedication and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in solidarity," he added.

Advertisement

The two SPOs went missing on Wednesday afternoon while traveling from their camp to relieve an Indian Army post at Dharna-Marwah. Their bodies were discovered on Thursday morning in the Dachhan forest.