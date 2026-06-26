LG Sinha, CM Abdullah Pay Tributes To Imam Hussain On Ashura

Srinagar, Jun 26: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday paid tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Ashura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

"The supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala remain a timeless beacon for humanity, upholding truth, justice, and human dignity," the LG said.

He asked the people to resolve to imbibe these universal ideals and work together to build a peaceful, progressive, and equitable society.

Chief Minister Abdullah paid tributes to Imam Hussain and his followers, lauding them for their unparalleled sacrifice for truth, justice and righteousness.

In his message on Ashura, the chief minister said the tragedy of Karbala remains an eternal symbol of courage, steadfastness and resistance against tyranny.

"The message of Karbala transcends time and geography. It inspires humanity to stand firm in the face of injustice, uphold moral values and safeguard the principles of truth and righteousness, irrespective of the challenges," the CM said.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his loyal companions saying that the unparalleled sacrifice of Karbala continues to illuminate the path of truth, justice, steadfastness and unwavering faith for all humanity.

"The supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Aali Maqam (AS), along with his family members and devoted companions, stands as an eternal symbol of resistance against tyranny, oppression, falsehood, and injustice," Farooq Abdullah said.

He said that Imam Hussain does not belong to any particular sect or community alone, "rather, his legacy is the collective inheritance of the entire Ummah and all mankind".

"The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) conveys a timeless lesson that those who remain steadfast upon truth and principles attain immortality in the hearts of people, while oppressors, despite fleeting worldly victories, are destined for disgrace and condemnation in history.

"The tragedy of Karbala teaches us the values of patience, sacrifice, faithfulness and absolute submission to the will of Almighty Allah," the NC chief said.

He prayed that the sacred occasion of Youm-e-Ashura becomes a source of peace, prosperity, communal harmony, and divine blessings for the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as the entire nation.

Paying rich tributes to Imam Hussain and his companions, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described their sacrifice as the highest embodiment of truth, justice and steadfast resistance against tyranny.

"The eternal sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his noble companions in the plains of Karbala is the zenith of human endeavour to stand by truth against oppression, justice confronting tyranny, and the refusal of a small caravan of righteousness to bow before the forces of Yazidiyat," she said.

Mehbooba said Imam Hussain taught humanity that silence in the face of injustice amounts to a betrayal of conscience.

She said the message of Karbala remains profoundly relevant. "From Palestine to Myanmar, and wherever people continue to endure pain, persecution and the longing for justice, the spirit of Karbala reminds us that no darkness can extinguish the light of truth and that the blood of martyrs nurtures the cause of righteousness," she said.

Mehbooba also urged the administration to facilitate peaceful and traditional Muharram processions without restrictions, respecting the religious sentiments of the people.

Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone said the battle of Karbala stands as an eternal testament to the triumph of truth over oppression and justice over tyranny.

He stated that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain was not bound by time, geography or community, but remains a universal symbol of moral courage and the unwavering pursuit of righteousness.

Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the sacrifice remains an eternal lesson in truth, principles, and patience.

"On Youm-e-Ashoora, We remember Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala, whose sacrifice remains an eternal lesson in truth, principles, patience and steadfastness. Karbala reminds us that power fades, but faith, sacrifice and moral courage endure," he said in a post on X. (Agencies)