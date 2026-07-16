LG Sinha Chairs SMVDSB Meeting To Review Offerings And Donations Management System

Jammu, Jul 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and senior officials, and reviewed the Offerings and Donations Management System at the holy Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji Shrine.

To ensure complete transparency, accountability and adherence to established Standard Operating Procedures in the management of offerings and donations received at the Holy Shrine, a comprehensive review of the collection, counting, accounting, safeguarding and utilization of devotees’ offerings was made during the meeting.

A presentation highlighted the robust systems and institutional mechanisms put in place by the Shrine Board for the secure and transparent handling of offerings received through donation boxes, donation counters, online platforms and offerings in the form of precious metals. The Board, which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, was apprised of verification processes, surveillance mechanism, banking safeguards and periodic audits that govern every stage of the process. Besides, it was also highlighted that all financial transactions pertaining to offerings and donations are undertaken strictly in conformity with prescribed banking norms, statutory provisions and the guidelines issued by the Government of India from time to time.

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The Board also noted the stringent security protocols adopted for handling and storage of the offerings received in the form of precious metal as well as its secure transportation, processing and refinery through reputed Government-approved institutions including the Reserve Bank of India and India Government Mint, Hyderabad.

After a detailed review, the Board expressed satisfaction over the transparency, accountability and efficiency of the existing arrangements. The Board also appreciated the comprehensive safeguards and monitoring mechanisms adopted to ensure that the sacred offerings made by devotees are managed with the highest standards of integrity, financial discipline and public trust.

The meeting was attended by the Members of the Shrine Board - Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Baleshwar Rai, Dr. Ashok Bhan, Smt. Sudha Murty, Smt. Gunjan Rana, Dr. K.K. Talwar, Kulbhushan Ahuja, Lalit Bhasin, Suresh Kumar Sharma; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional CEO, SMVDSB and other senior officials, in person and through virtual mode, at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.