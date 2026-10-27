LG Sinha Calls For Strategy To Choke Terror Funding, Logistics In J&K

Srinagar, Oct 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for a counter strategy to dismantle financial and logistical support to terrorists in the union territory.

"A foolproof counter-strategy must be implemented to completely choke off logistical and financial support for terrorists, and we must step up measures to disrupt and counter infiltration," Sinha said, addressing the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar.

Sinha reviewed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir at the meeting attended by top army officials including GOC-in-C, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; DGP Nalin Prabhat; GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen Balbir Singh; GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Mohit Seth; Special DG Coordination S J M Gillani; Air Vice Marshal Anand Sondhi AOC, J-K and Ladakh and other officials from police and home department.

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"Operations must continue to neutralise the remnants of the terrorist ecosystem. We should aggressively target and dismantle the networks trying to misguide and radicalise the people," the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha congratulated the Army, CAPF, J-K Police and Intelligence agencies for the peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra. He said that real-time collaboration is vital to realising our security objectives.

The lieutenant governor directed security forces and J-K Police to build public trust by ensuring the voices of people are heard, and their grievances are resolved.

Sinha also reviewed the operational preparedness of police and security agencies during winter, and emphasised the need for maintaining vigilance to counter emerging threats.