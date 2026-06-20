Srinagar, Jun 20: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered the reopening of the Naranag tourist destination in Ganderbal district almost 14 months after it was closed following last year's Pahalgam terror attack.

The popular tourist destination in the central Kashmir district also houses the Naranag Temple, an eighth-century temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

"After a thorough security review, the decision has been taken to open the Naranag Temple at Ganderbal for devotees and tourists," the LG said in a post on X.

Several tourist spots were closed in April last year after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows in south Kashmir's Anantnag district left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The tourist spots were closed as a precautionary measure.

However, over the last few months, the LG ordered the gradual reopening of several tourist spots.