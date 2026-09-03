LG Saxena Visits Heritage Village Hunderman In Kargil

Leh, Sept 3: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, during his visit to Kargil, visited the historic Heritage Village of Hunderman, adjoining the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, to review ongoing initiatives to develop it as a prominent border and heritage tourism destination.

The visit reflects the Lieutenant Governor’s vision of making Hunderman, with its unique history, heritage and strategic location, more accessible to visitors and positioning it prominently on Ladakh’s tourism map. Saxena emphasised that the village’s proximity to the Line of Control, coupled with its rich heritage and distinctive character, gives it immense potential to emerge as a unique destination showcasing Ladakh’s borderland history and culture.

During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed on the ongoing “Exploring LOC and Hunderman Village Experience” project that envisages a range of tourist-friendly facilities, including the LOC viewpoint, parking area, integrated amenity centre, information panels, walking promenade, landscaping, smart toilets, café, viewing facilities, safety lighting and CCTV, solar panels, flag and selfie point and EV charging facilities, among other amenities. He directed the concerned officials to complete the development works by the end of October this year.

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Development of this border village is aligned with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s larger vision of infusing self-sustainability and promoting inclusivity in the remote border areas.

“Hunderman is not merely a border village; it is a living symbol of Ladakh’s history, heritage and resilience. My vision is to make Hunderman, the first Indian village on the LoC, accessible to visitors from across the country and the world and develop it as a unique border and heritage tourism destination. At the same time, tourism development must improve the quality of life of the people who call Hunderman their home,” said L-G Saxena.

L-G Saxena stressed that the transformation of Hunderman into a heritage and border tourism destination should be community-centric, ensuring that the benefits of increased tourism activities translate into livelihood opportunities for locals, while preserving the village’s unique heritage and character.

The LG also interacted with villagers and listened to their grievances. He reviewed the solar lift irrigation system, aimed at improving water availability for agricultural activities through renewable energy.

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon; Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Mohmad Haneefa Jan; local Councillor, and senior officials of the tourism department and the local administration were present during the visit.