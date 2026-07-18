LG Saxena Orders Strict Prohibition On Use And Sale Of Chemical Fertilisers In Ladakh

Leh, Jul 18: The Union Territory of Ladakh has taken a decisive leap towards becoming India's largest certified organic region by enforcing a complete ban on the use and sale of any chemical/synthetic fertiliser for agricultural practices in Ladakh.

This landmark decision, aimed at transforming Ladakh into a fully organic region, comes at the direction of Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena. With the order coming into force, the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical/synthetic fertilisers will be strictly prohibited with immediate effect, across the Union Territory. Any violation in this regard, will attract a minimum fine of Rs 10,000.

“The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh imposes prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical/synthetic fertilizers for agricultural practices in the Union territory of Ladakh, with immediate effect, with the objective to safeguard organic certification, protect soil and water resources, promote sustainable agricultural practices and to establish Ladakh as a model organic region, thereby, ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of its agricultural sector,” the order said.

Advertisement

Farmers and agriculture units have been advised to use only on-farm/off-farm organic inputs for agricultural practices in the Union territory of Ladakh.

The decision marks a major milestone in Ladakh's journey towards sustainable agriculture, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting natural farming, environmental conservation, improving soil health and climate-resilient agriculture. The Prime Minister, during the recent NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi, had also urged the states and the UTs to promote organic farming across the country.

Taking a cue from the PM’s call, the Ladakh Administration implemented the ban on the use of chemical fertilisers in the region. The move is aimed at safeguarding Ladakh's fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserving soil and water resources, strengthening organic value chains, and establishing the Union Territory as a model organic region.

"Ladakh has been blessed with a pristine environment, rich biodiversity, unique agro-ecological conditions and traditional farming practices that have remained largely free from excessive chemical intervention. The prohibition on chemical and synthetic fertilisers marks a transformative step towards making Ladakh a fully organic Union Territory. This initiative will protect our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, enhance the value of Ladakh's organic produce, improve farmers' incomes through premium markets and establish Ladakh as a global model of environmentally sustainable high-altitude agriculture," said L-G Saxena.

Notably, Ladakh has been actively promoting organic agriculture in view of its unique agro-ecological conditions and traditional farming practices for ages. In order to develop Ladakh as a certified organic region, organic certification activities have been undertaken, and so far, 207 revenue villages of Ladakh have already been brought under Organic Certification.

The Agriculture Department has been designated as the nodal department for the implementation of the order. The Departments of Horticulture, Cooperatives and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj have been directed to facilitate the transition through awareness programmes, capacity building and improved availability of organic inputs. The enforcement agencies will ensure compliance, and strict penalties will be imposed for violations.