LG Saxena Notifies Draft Ladakh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rules 2026
JAMMU, Jun 22: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, V K Saxena has notified the draft Ladakh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rules, 2026, aimed at improving the welfare and sustainable development of communities affected by mining activities across the Union Territory....
JAMMU, Jun 22: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, V K Saxena has notified the draft Ladakh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rules, 2026, aimed at improving the welfare and sustainable development of communities affected by mining activities across the Union Territory.
See Notification Click Here....
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