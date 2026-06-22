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Home / Latest News / LG Saxena Notifies Draft Ladakh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rules 2026

LG Saxena Notifies Draft Ladakh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rules 2026

JAMMU, Jun 22: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, V K Saxena has notified the draft Ladakh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rules, 2026, aimed at improving the welfare and sustainable development of communities affected by mining activities across the Union Territory....

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Daily Excelsior
11:48 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jun 22: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, V K Saxena has notified the draft Ladakh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rules, 2026, aimed at improving the welfare and sustainable development of communities affected by mining activities across the Union Territory.

See Notification Click Here....

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