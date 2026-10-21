LG Saxena Leads Police, Administration To Pay Tributes To Martyrs On Police Commemoration Day In Leh

LEH/JAMMU, Oct 21: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday led the administration and police personnel in paying homage to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day, remembering their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Saxena, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, Director General of Police Anand Jain and senior police officers laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Leh and took the salute during the commemoration ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Saxena said October 21 was not merely a date on the calendar but an occasion to remember the unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives to safeguard the nation’s security and prosperity.