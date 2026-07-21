LG Saxena lays foundation stones of Burma-Sumoor, Tongsted motorable bridges

Excelsior Correspondent

NUBRA, July 20: In a major boost to infrastructure development in Nubra Valley, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today laid the foundation stones of the Burma-Sumoor Motorable Bridge and the Tongsted Motorable Bridge over the Siachen River during his maiden visit to Nubra district.

Once completed, the Burma-Sumoor Bridge will reduce the distance between Sumoor and the villages of Burma, Charasa, Kuri and Murgi from nearly 70 kilometres to just about 500 metres, drastically reducing travel time and ensuring faster access to healthcare, education, markets, Government services and the district headquarters at Diskit.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Tongsted Bridge will provide reliable all-weather connectivity to several remote villages, bringing essential services closer to the people.

The Burma-Sumoor Bridge Project was sanctioned at Rs 64.10 crore and the Tongsted Bridge Project was sanctioned at Rs 19.29 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the LG said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure development since becoming a Union Territory. From expanding the road network and constructing strategic bridges to strengthening connectivity in our remotest border villages, every effort has been directed towards improving the quality of life of our people."

"These bridges are not merely engineering structures; they are lifelines that will reduce distances, connect communities with opportunities, strengthen border infrastructure and unlock new avenues for agriculture, tourism and economic growth across Nubra Valley," said Saxena.

"The rivers of Nubra are the lifeline of the valley, sustaining agriculture, horticulture and livelihoods, but often become major barriers to movement during floods and adverse weather. The construction of these all-weather bridges would ensure safe, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity throughout the year while making the lives of people living in remote villages significantly easier," he added.