LG Saxena Lays Foundation Stones Of Burma–Sumoor And Tongsted Motorable Bridges During Maiden Visit To Nubra

Nubra, Jul 20: In a major boost to infrastructure development in Nubra Valley, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today laid the foundation stones of the Burma–Sumoor Motorable Bridge and the Tongsted Motorable Bridge over the Siachen River during his maiden visit to Nubra district.

Once completed, the Burma–Sumoor Bridge will reduce the distance between Sumoor and the villages of Burma, Charasa, Kuri and Murgi from nearly 70 kilometres to just about 500 metres, drastically reducing travel time and ensuring faster access to healthcare, education, markets, government services and the district headquarters at Diskit. Similarly, the Tongsted Bridge will provide reliable all-weather connectivity to several remote villages, bringing essential services closer to the people.

The two projects, being executed under the Special Development Package (SDP) of the UT Administration, will significantly transform connectivity in the border region. The Burma–Sumoor Bridge Project, sanctioned at ₹64.10 crore, comprises 470 metres of bridges at three locations, a 2.5-kilometre approach road and six RCC culverts. Besides reducing the travel distance from nearly 70 kilometres to just 500 metres, the project will directly benefit around 848 residents by improving access to healthcare, education, government services and markets. It will also provide a major boost to agriculture, tourism and local livelihoods by enabling farmers to transport their produce quickly and efficiently.

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Similarly, the Tongsted Bridge Project, sanctioned at ₹19.29 crore, involves the construction of a 160-metre Steel Plate Girder Bridge over the Siachen River. Designed to withstand the challenging conditions of the high-altitude region, the bridge will provide year-round connectivity to the villages of Tongsted, Yarma Gonbo, Dongsa, Nungsted, Henachy, Changlung and Sasoma, directly benefiting more than 500 residents. The bridge will facilitate easier movement of people, agricultural produce and essential supplies while ensuring convenient access to Yarma Gonbo, an important religious and cultural centre for the region.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said it was a privilege to visit the breathtakingly beautiful Nubra Valley for the first time and dedicate two transformative infrastructure projects to its people. He congratulated the residents of Nubra and said the projects reflected the Administration's unwavering commitment to strengthening infrastructure and ensuring inclusive and balanced development in Ladakh's border areas.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure development since becoming a Union Territory. From expanding the road network and constructing strategic bridges to strengthening connectivity in our remotest border villages, every effort has been directed towards improving the quality of life of our people. These bridges are not merely engineering structures; they are lifelines that will reduce distances, connect communities with opportunities, strengthen border infrastructure and unlock new avenues for agriculture, tourism and economic growth across Nubra Valley," said L-G Saxena.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the rivers of Nubra are the lifeline of the valley, sustaining agriculture, horticulture and livelihoods, but often become major barriers to movement during floods and adverse weather. He said the construction of these all-weather bridges would ensure safe, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity throughout the year while making the lives of people living in remote villages significantly easier.

Saxena also highlighted Nubra's immense tourism potential, and said that the improved road infrastructure and bridge connectivity would further boost tourism, create new livelihood opportunities for local youth through homestays, transport, handicrafts and adventure tourism, and stimulate economic growth across the valley.

Describing the projects as much more than bridges, the Lieutenant Governor said they are investments in connectivity, economic growth, social development and the overall well-being of the people of Nubra.