LG Saxena Lays Foundation Stone For Open Exhibition Ground In Leh

Leh/Jammu, Oct 22: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday laid the foundation stone for an open exhibition ground at Melong-Thang in Leh, calling it a landmark initiative to strengthen Ladakh's cultural, social and economic fabric.

The modern facility will serve as a platform to showcase Ladakh's rich traditions, art, crafts and innovations, besides hosting national and international exhibitions, trade fairs and community events, the lieutenant governor said.

He noted that the exhibition ground would boost tourism and local enterprise while creating opportunities for youth, artisans and entrepreneurs to connect with wider audiences.

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The development reflects the UT administration's commitment to building world-class infrastructure that nurtures creativity, fosters dialogue and positions Ladakh as a hub of cultural exchange and sustainable development, Saxena added.