LG Saxena Lays Foundation For 30 Smart Bus Shelters – 15 Each In Leh And Kargil – With Solar-Powered, Weather-Resilient Facilities

Leh, Aug 31: In a significant step towards creating safe, smart and sustainable public transport infrastructure, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today laid the foundation stone for 30 Ladakhi Smart Bus Shelters – 15 each in Leh and Kargil. The project is designed particularly keeping in view the region’s challenging climatic conditions and the needs of students, senior citizens, women, working people and daily commuters who often have to wait for buses in the open during the harsh winter months. The smart bus shelters mark a significant step towards developing sustainable public transport infrastructure in the Union Territory.

The Smart Bus Shelters will incorporate modern passenger information and safety facilities. GPS-enabled Passenger Information Display Systems, LED displays, GPS-based bus tracking and real-time Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) will enable passengers to access information about bus routes and expected arrival times. CCTV surveillance, SOS/emergency buttons, first-aid kits, emergency oxygen cylinders and fire extinguishers will further enhance passenger safety. Tactile tiles and accessible movement have also been provided for visually impaired and other passengers, making the facilities more inclusive.

A key feature of the project is its solar-powered design. Each bus shelter will have a 2 KW solar PV system, battery storage and a hybrid inverter. Solar energy will be used to power Wi-Fi, passenger information displays and other essential facilities, thereby reducing dependence on grid electricity and helping lower operational costs, thereby, contributing to the vison of Carbon-Neutral Ladakh.

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The shelters will also reflect Ladakhi architectural character, combining modern technology with local identity and heritage. This approach seeks to ensure that infrastructure developed for the future remains rooted in Ladakh’s distinctive cultural character.

L-G Saxena said that the project is not merely about constructing bus shelters, but about creating safe, comfortable, technology-enabled and sustainable public transport infrastructure suited to Ladakh’s unique environment. The shelters will provide covered seating and weather-protected waiting areas, offering much-needed protection from extreme cold, strong winds and snowfall.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their continued support and guidance, which has enabled the development of modern infrastructure and improved public facilities in Ladakh in line with the aspirations of its people.

“These Smart Bus Shelters will become symbols of better mobility, safety, technology, sustainability and citizen-centric services in Ladakh. Our aim is to create infrastructure that responds to our difficult climate, is environment-friendly and, most importantly, meets the daily needs of our people,” L-G Saxena said.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to the people of Ladakh to take ownership of the facilities and cooperate with the Administration in keeping the Smart Bus Shelters clean, well-maintained and functional.