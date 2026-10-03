LG Saxena Interacts With Nambardars To Strengthen Grassroots Governance And Resolve Public Grievances

Leh, Oct 3: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to strengthen participatory governance in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today hosted nearly 200 Nambardars (village heads) from different villages at Lok Niwas.

The initiative aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Administration and Nambardars, who serve as a vital bridge between the government and the people. The Lieutenant Governor, while acknowledging their contribution to grassroots governance, appreciated their crucial role in extending government welfare initiatives to the people and establishing a stronger channel of communication to ensure that public grievances and developmental issues are identified and resolved effectively.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said such free-flow interactions would continue in future, which would enable the Administration to benefit from their first-hand knowledge of local conditions, understand the developmental needs of different villages, and take appropriate action to address public concerns.

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L-G Saxena said that Nambardars are the most important link between the Administration and the people, as they remain closely connected with their communities and understand their problems, aspirations and requirements.

During the interaction, President of the All Ladakh Goba Association, Nawang Tsering, expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor on behalf of the Nambardars for enhancing their monthly emoluments from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000, benefiting 247 Nambardars across Ladakh.

The Nambardars also told the Lieutenant Governor that dozens of villages in Ladakh were facing an acute water crisis and requested the Lieutenant Governor’s intervention to address the water crisis. Saxena assured the Nambardars that their concerns would be addressed on priority.

The Lieutenant Governor recalled that during his visits to different parts of Ladakh, he found that Nambardars of the respective areas, who were his first point of contact, possess valuable information about local problems and developmental priorities. He said that it was on their valuable suggestions that critical projects like Him Sarovar, Rock Check Dams, reversing land degradation, diversion of untapped glacier streams and several other policy decisions were implemented effectively.

Their inputs, the Lieutenant Governor noted, would help the Administration identify gaps in public service delivery and prioritise interventions based on the actual requirements of the people. He urged them to continue bringing matters concerning water availability, land protection, environmental conservation, employment and livelihood opportunities to the Administration's attention.

Assuring the Nambardars of his continued support, the Lieutenant Governor said that Lok Niwas would always remain open to them so that issues concerning the people could be brought forward and resolved through appropriate administrative intervention.

L-G Saxena also said that the enhancement of Nambardars’ monthly emoluments was not merely a measure of financial support but also an acknowledgement of their important role in strengthening participatory governance and ensuring effective last-mile delivery of public services. He expressed confidence that their continued cooperation would further strengthen the relationship between the Administration and local communities.