LG Saxena inaugurates three-day Ladakh Festival 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 27: Marking the beginning of a three-day celebration of Ladakh's rich cultural heritage, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena today inaugurated the Ladakh Festival 2026 at the Polo Ground, Leh, in the presence of a large number of spectators.

The Ladakh Festival, one of the region's significant cultural and tourism events, celebrates the living heritage, cultural identity and collective spirit of the people of Ladakh.

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Over the years, the Festival has evolved into an important platform for showcasing Ladakh's unique traditions, landscapes, hospitality and diverse tourism potential to audiences from across India and the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG said, "The Ladakh Festival is an important platform for preserving Ladakh's centuries-old traditions and presenting its rich cultural heritage on the national and international stage."

He emphasised that as Ladakh moves forward on the path of development and modernisation, preserving its deep cultural roots becomes even more important.

The LG stressed that the objective of tourism development is not merely to increase visitor numbers, but to promote sustainable, community-led and environmentally responsible tourism that creates equitable economic opportunities for local communities while protecting Ladakh's fragile ecology and cultural heritage.

He said, "Festivals such as the Ladakh Festival provide visitors an opportunity to experience Ladakh beyond its breathtaking landscapes-to understand its people, traditions, culture and way of life. Such events also help create opportunities for local artisans, entrepreneurs, artists, performers and tourism stakeholders."

The Lieutenant Governor called upon visitors to experience Ladakh responsibly, engage with local communities, understand its traditions, support local artisans and entrepreneurs, and help protect the region's fragile environment.

The opening day featured performances by the Stringmo Sisters and the Shillong Chamber Choir, along with a range of folk and cultural performances representing Ladakh's vibrant artistic traditions.

Earlier, a grand cultural parade featuring monastic groups, folk troupes, traditional musicians, horse and camel riders, and representatives from different villages and districts took place from Karzoo and culminated at Polo Ground.