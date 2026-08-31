LG Saxena Inaugurates New DES Complex To Strengthen Data-Driven Governance In Ladakh

LEH, Aug 31: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated the new office complex of the Directorate of Economics & Statistics (DES) and District Statistics & Evaluation Office (DSEO) here, marking a major step towards strengthening Ladakh's institutional capacity for reliable data collection, evidence-based planning, monitoring and more effective delivery of development programmes, an official said.

The facility, constructed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 19.49 crore, will provide a modern working environment for the department responsible for generating and managing critical statistical information for the Union Territory, a Lok Bhavan spokesman said.

He said the Directorate of Economics & Statistics serves as the nodal statistical authority of UT Ladakh, undertaking the collection, compilation, analysis and dissemination of official statistical data.