LG Saxena Inaugurates Ladakh Pavilion At India International Trade Fair 2026; Interacts With Entrepreneurs, Artisans And Ladakhi Students

New Delhi, Nov 14: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated the Ladakh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

The Ladakh Pavilion features 14 stalls showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship and indigenous products, with the participation of 17 entrepreneurs from Ladakh. The stalls offer visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse range of authentic, GI-tagged products of Ladakh, including the world-renowned Ladakhi Pashmina, traditional handloom and handicrafts, embroidery, sea buckthorn, apricots and other indigenous products.

The Lieutenant Governor said the grand exhibition is a powerful realisation of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary call for ‘Make in India’ and taking our products ‘Local for Global.’ “By providing our artisans and entrepreneurs national and international recognition and market linkages, the IITF provides a big platform for transforming local livelihoods, boosting the rural economy, and firmly establishing Ladakhi craftsmanship on the global map,” L-G Saxena said, while making an earnest appeal to visit the Ladakh Pavilion and Ladakh to explore a world of rich cultural heritage, breathtaking artistry, and pure organic goodness.

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Ladakh’s participation in IITF 2026 reflects the UT Administration’s continued efforts to promote exquisite local products, strengthen traditional industries, empower local entrepreneurs and artisans, encourage youth participation and connect the region’s indigenous products with wider national and international markets.

Following the inauguration, the Lieutenant Governor visited the stalls and interacted with participating entrepreneurs and artisans, appreciating their products, craftsmanship, business activities and aspirations. He appreciated their efforts in preserving Ladakh’s traditional skills while taking its indigenous products to wider national and international markets. He encouraged the entrepreneurs to focus on product quality, innovation, branding and market linkages to enhance the visibility and competitiveness of Ladakhi products.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with students and youth from Ladakh pursuing their studies in various educational institutions across Delhi. Emphasising the importance of preserving Ladakh’s distinct cultural identity, he encouraged the young generation to take immense pride in their rich heritage, age-old traditions, language, customs and values. He urged them to remain deeply connected with their roots even as they pursue modern education and opportunities beyond Ladakh.

Highlighting the role of youth as ambassadors of Ladakh’s culture, he encouraged them to carry the region’s unique identity to different parts of the country and the world. He also called upon them to channelise their knowledge, talent and aspirations towards the development of their homeland, contributing to a progressive Ladakh while remaining firmly grounded in its cultural ethos.

The Ladakh Pavilion stands as a vibrant showcase of the region’s heritage, craftsmanship, entrepreneurial spirit and aspirations, bringing Ladakh’s unique identity to a prominent national platform.