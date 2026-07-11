LG Saxena inaugurates five EV Charging Stations across Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 10: Reaffirming the Administration's commitment to clean energy, environmentally responsible transportation and preservation of Ladakh's fragile Himalayan ecosystem, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated five Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations across the Union Territory,

The newly inaugurated EV Charging Stations, the first in Ladakh, have been established at Main Bus Stand, Leh; Tia Rong; Solar Colony; Chuchot Shamma and Khaltsi, while a sixth charging station near Magnetic Hill in Leh is in the final stages of completion.

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Together, these charging stations will form the foundation of a comprehensive EV charging network across Ladakh, facilitating the growing adoption of electric vehicles and ensuring convenient charging infrastructure for both residents and tourists.

The new EV charging infrastructure has been designed in a way that owners of electric vehicles do not face any inconvenience while travelling within Ladakh or while charging their vehicles.

Each of the charging stations is equipped with two fast-charging guns, enabling vehicles to be charged up to 80 per cent capacity within 30 mins to one hour, thereby making electric mobility more practical and convenient.

They are also equipped with advanced fire safety measures and an emergency shutdown system for enhanced safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena described the inauguration of the charging stations as a historic day for Ladakh's transition towards clean energy and sustainable transportation.

"The initiative was fully aligned with the PM Narendra Modi's vision of making Ladakh a Carbon Neutral region and promoting clean energy while protecting its pristine environment and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The inauguration of these EV Charging Stations reflects our unwavering commitment to clean energy, sustainable mobility and environmentally responsible development. Ladakh's fragile ecology demands that we adopt technologies that minimise pollution and reduce carbon emissions. I am confident that the people of Ladakh, who have always embraced progressive initiatives, will wholeheartedly adopt this transition towards clean mobility."

Saxena urged the citizens to gradually shift from conventional petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, noting that such a transition would play a crucial role in reducing pollution, conserving the environment and protecting Ladakh's unique ecological heritage.