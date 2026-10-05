LG Saxena Inaugurates 100 Saksham ICT Labs Across Anganwadi Centres In Ladakh

Leh, Oct 5: In a significant step towards strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and improving foundational learning among children, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated Saksham ICT Labs established across 100 Anganwadi Centres in the Union Territory. The Lieutenant Governor inaugurated one such lab physically at the Anganwadi Centre at Government Primary School, Killibuk, Thiksey, while the others were inaugurated virtually.

Of the 100 Saksham ICT Labs, 50 have been established in Leh and 50 in Kargil, marking an important milestone in the Administration’s efforts to create stimulating, inclusive and technology-enabled learning environments for children at the grassroots level.

The initiative has been undertaken under Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 to strengthen ECCE and is aligned with the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, Aadharshila Curriculum and the ECCE framework of the Ministry of Women & Child Development. The ICT facilities will provide children with age-appropriate digital and audio-visual learning content, including stories, rhymes, poems and songs, while supporting language and communication, colours, shapes and pre-number concepts, as well as cognitive, creative, physical and motor activities.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said that the future of Ladakh is closely linked with the quality of learning and development provided to its youngest generation. He emphasised that the 100 Saksham ICT Labs are not merely about introducing technology into Anganwadi Centres, but about creating a new learning experience where technology, creativity, participation and joyful learning come together.

“Technology must be used to make learning more engaging, joyful and meaningful for our children. These Saksham ICT Labs will complement play-based learning and help strengthen the foundations for their future,” said L-G Saxena.

He stressed that children learn best when they are encouraged to explore, ask questions, play and learn through experience. The ICT facilities, therefore, will complement the existing play-based and activity-based pedagogy, making learning more engaging, interactive and child-centred.

The Lieutenant Governor said that technology should not replace children’s imagination or human interaction, but should provide them with new opportunities to explore, express themselves and develop their curiosity. He emphasised that the objective is not to make children passive consumers of digital content, but to use technology as a tool that encourages participation, interaction and experiential learning.

The ICT Labs will support children in developing their language and communication skills through stories, rhymes, poems and songs, while helping them understand colours, shapes and basic numerical concepts. A range of cognitive, creative, physical and motor activities will also contribute to the holistic development of children during their crucial formative years.

The initiative has been enabled through convergence between the Social & Tribal Welfare Department and the Information Technology Department, with ICT equipment being provided by the IT Department.