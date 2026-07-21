LG Saxena Inaugurates ₹27.18-Crore Udmaroo Bridge Over Shayok River In Nubra District

Nubra, Jul 21: In another major milestone towards strengthening infrastructure in Nubra district, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated the ₹27.18-crore Udmaroo Bridge over Shayok River. The strategically important bridge will reduce the travel distance between Udmaroo and Hundri villages and Terchey and Skuru villages by nearly 35 kilometres, drastically reducing travel time and providing seamless all-weather connectivity. The bridge will also improve access across Nubra district and provide uninterrupted connectivity to Sham Gombo (Yarma Gonbo), an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, thereby strengthening religious tourism and socio-economic development in the region.

The bridge, a modern three-span (3×80 metres) Truss System Bridge with 70R loading capacity and approximately 230 metres of approach roads, which has been executed under the Special Development Package (SDP) of the UT Administration, is expected to directly benefit nearly 1,000 residents living in the surrounding villages. The bridge will strengthen connectivity across the Nubra region by making travel safer, faster and more reliable throughout the year, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

Addressing the gathering, L-G Saxena described the inauguration of the Udmaroo Bridge as another significant milestone in Nubra's development journey. He said that in Ladakh, infrastructure is not measured merely in terms of concrete and steel but by the opportunities it creates for people and the ease it brings to their daily lives.

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"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure are transforming connectivity across even the remotest border areas. Our objective is not merely to build infrastructure, but to ensure that every citizen has access to better opportunities, quality public services and a brighter future," said L-G Saxena.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined that the bridge would provide uninterrupted year-round access to Sham Gombo, an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, making travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and local residents alike. The improved connectivity is expected to promote religious tourism while creating new livelihood opportunities for local youth through homestays, transport services, handicrafts and other tourism-related activities.

Saxena observed that projects such as the Udmaroo Bridge not only improve accessibility but also contribute to inclusive development by strengthening agriculture, promoting tourism and enhancing the quality of life of the people.

Describing the bridge as a symbol of development, resilience and progress, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated everyone associated with the successful completion of the project and reaffirmed the Administration's commitment to accelerating infrastructure development across Ladakh's border areas in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.