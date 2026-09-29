LG Saxena Flags Off First Consignment Of Ladakh-Grown Lilium For National Flower Markets

Leh, Sept 29: Ladakh took a major stride towards a new, sustainable livelihood avenue through commercial floriculture, with the dispatch of the first air consignment of Ladakh-grown, exquisite Lilium flowers to the national flower markets. Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today flagged off the first consignment of 15,000 “A-grade” Lilium stems at the KBR Airport Leh, marking a historic initiative towards establishing a new economic opportunities and entrepreneurship in Ladakh. The Lieutenant Governor also presented the bouquets of Ladakh-grown Liliums to each of the crew members, as a symbolic gesture of this initiative.

“A-grade” Liliums refer to the flower stems with 4-5 buds, that fetch a premium price. The first consignment comprises red, pink, white, yellow and orange colours – all cultivated at an altitude of 10,600 feet, at the world’s highest-altitude flower field in Leh. These flowers, with a shelf life of 5-7 days, will be sold in various domestic markets, primarily Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

L-G Saxena termed the initiative “historic” and said floriculture has emerged as a powerful economic tool for creating alternate sustainable livelihood opportunity in Ladakh, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of financial sustainability of farmers and youth, through diversification of agriculture.

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To begin with, 15 local women have been engaged in cutting, sorting and packaging of the Liliums at these flower fields, at a daily wage of Rs 900 per person. A local young qualified Botanist has been given the task of marketing of these flowers to the national markets. It may be noted that Liliums are premium cut flowers highly sought after in the floral and hospitality industries, fetching Rs 150 to Rs 200 per stem in domestic retail markets.

“This first-of-its-kind high-altitude commercial floriculture project in Ladakh represents a major agricultural and visual shift for the region, that is since ages, identified by its rugged mountains and barren landscapes. The introduction of millions of blooming Liliums has added a spectacular, vibrant contrast into this dull and dry environment. Here, every blooming flower is a testament to resilience, proving that life and beauty can thrive in the harshest terrains. The success of this experiment not just marks an agricultural success; it is a colourful revolution towards improving the socio-economic status of the people, enhancing eco-tourism and changing the visible identity of Ladakh,” L-G Saxena said, while flagging off the first consignment of Liliums.

Building on the success of the pilot project at Leh, the Lieutenant Governor has further directed the Deputy Commissioners of the other six districts to replicate the model of high-value floriculture in their respective areas. The Deputy Commissioners of Kargil, Drass, Sham, Changthang and Zanskar have been directed to identify at least 20 acres of land in each district for developing flower fields. The initiative envisages eventually bringing at least 200 acres of land under high-value flower cultivation by next year, creating colourful stretches of Lilium and other high-value flowers across Ladakh’s otherwise rugged landscape.

Notably, the Lilium flower field in Leh, with more than 25 lakh flowers, was developed and made ready within just two months, with continuous guidance and intervention from L-G Saxena. Following its opening to the public on 17 September 2026, the flower field has received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of visitors witnessing the flowering every day.

Timeline of the first Lilium flower field at Leh:

· Foundation laid on: 22 June 2026

· Plantation began on: 16 July 2026

· Inaugurated on: 17 September 2026

· Completed in: 60 days

· First consignment dispatched on: 29 September 2026