Ladakh LG Decentralises Land-Use Approvals To Speed Up Development Work

LEH, Aug 2: In a major step towards decentralising decision-making, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has authorised the chief secretary and the divisional commissioner to approve land-use proposals for development projects in areas outside municipal committees.

"The move is part of the ongoing pro-people deregulation initiative aimed at promoting citizen-centric governance in the Union Territory," an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

The lieutenant governor had, on July 8, exempted residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use development on land measuring up to two kanals from the requirement of prior approval.

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He has now further delegated powers by authorising the divisional commissioner to approve changes in land-use plans for plots measuring more than two kanals and up to four kanals, the spokesperson said.

For land parcels measuring above four kanals and up to two acres, the chief secretary has been empowered to approve land-use applications, while the approval for change in land use on land above two acres will continue to be granted by the lieutenant governor, he said.

Earlier, the lieutenant governor was the sole authority for deciding all such matters. This decentralisation of the regulatory framework will, therefore, ensure speedy disposal of the applications for land developmental works, the spokesperson said.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of deregulating governance and promoting "Ease of Living" and "Ease of Doing Business", he said the decision addresses the regulatory challenges arising due to the absence of notified Master Plans and Zonal Development Plans in Ladakh.

Until now, developmental proposals and building permission applications in Ladakh were often affected or delayed because of centralised power and uncertainty regarding land use.

However, recognising the inconvenience faced by citizens, the lieutenant governor approved a transparent interim framework and decentralised powers to facilitate legitimate development while ensuring orderly regulation until the statutory planning framework is notified, the spokesperson said.

He said the new framework is expected to provide significant relief to people residing in villages by enabling them to construct houses, establish commercial establishments, undertake small-scale industrial activities and develop mixed-use properties without unnecessary procedural delays.

Together with the earlier framework for municipal areas, the initiative ensures that both urban and rural residents benefit from greater regulatory clarity, reduced compliance burden and faster approvals, thereby promoting planned development, economic activity and investment across Ladakh, the spokesperson said.

According to the lieutenant governor, the objective was to make governance simpler, more transparent and people-centric to ensure that citizens do not suffer due to statutory planning instruments not being notified.

"Authorising the chief secretary and the divisional commissioner with the powers to approve development proposals will ensure that people living in rural areas can build homes, establish businesses and undertake legitimate developmental activities without unnecessary procedural hurdles.

"This interim framework strikes the right balance between facilitating development and safeguarding environmental and planning concerns until the Master Plans and Zonal Development Plans are notified," the Lt Governor said.

The spokesperson said the Revenue Department has been directed to issue detailed operational guidelines for effective regulation of land use and construction activities outside municipal limits.

The framework shall remain in force until the Master Plans, Zonal Development Plans and related statutory regulations are notified, after which all future development shall be governed by the notified planning framework, he said.